Mario Lopez Teases ‘Saved by the Bell’ Original Castmates’ Return for Reboot





The best thing about high school? “Once you graduate, you don’t have to come back” — unless you get rebooted. Saved by the Bell alum Mario Lopez told Us Weekly exclusively that his original castmates Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, who played Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski, respectively, could be making a return for the beloved sitcom’s upcoming revival.

“Who says they weren’t included?” Lopez, 47, said to Us at the Operation Smile Hollywood Fight Night event in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, November 6. “You’ve got to wait and find out.”

NBC Universal officially announced in September that a reboot of the ‘90s fan-favorite was in the works for their brand new streaming platform, Peacock. Former Mindy Project writer Tracey Wigfield will helm the project. When the network first revealed the remake, only Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley were confirmed to reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

Shortly after NBC’s announcement, Thiessen, 45, told Us in an exclusive interview that she had no idea about the revival. “I don’t know anything about it,” she said on October 2. “Literally, Mark-Paul and I were like, ‘Oh, wow! I didn’t know that was happening.’ But it seems like everyone is doing a reboot these days.”

Thiessen seemed on the fence about the project, adding, “I’m a girl that likes the originals. But that’s me, though. I’m nostalgic that way. But I’m sure people are going to be excited about it.”

Though no official news of any involvement from Thiessen and Gosselaar, also 45, has been shared, the Mixed-ish star has previously expressed interest in bringing his character back to the small screen.

While speaking at the Television Critic Association’s summer press tour in August 2018, more than a year before the Peacock revival was confirmed, Gosselaar said, “I’d like to see a version that was worth everyone’s time. There’s a lot of versions that we see that don’t do it justice … I’d like to see a version that we’d all agree on.”

Despite only being on air for four seasons between 1989 and 1993, Saved by the Bell garnered a dedicated fan base. Though the Peacock revival won’t be dropping until April 2020, Lopez teased with a grin that fans will have to “wait and watch” to see who else might be making a surprise cameo.