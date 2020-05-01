Welcome to the family! Mariska Hargitay introduced her two new foster puppies and revealed that the dogs’ names pay tribute to the Harry Potter series.

“Meet Albus & Grindelwald. 🐾They were aptly named. #FosterMom #AsIfIDontHaveEnoughKids,” the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star, 56, captioned three photos of the black pups via Instagram on Thursday, April 30.

The names are in reference to Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald — two characters from the Harry Potter series. The pair were former friends who later became enemies after Grindelwald became a Dark Wizard. Their back story was explored in the Harry Potter prequel film series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, with Jude Law portraying Dumbledore and Johnny Depp playing Grindelwald.

The actress isn’t the only celebrity who shared her love for Harry Potter with her pets. Ariana Grande revealed that she named her two rescue dogs Lily and Snape — a nod to Harry Potter’s mom and professor, respectively — in June 2019. The “7 Rings” singer, 26, announced in 2015 that she had adopted a pup that she named Sirius Black, yet another character from the J.K. Rowling series.

Hargitay will have a full house with the two pups joining her family of five. The California native and her husband, Peter Hermann, are the parents of son August, 13, daughter Amaya, 9, and son Andrew, 8. Hargitay told Us Weekly and other reporters in June 2018 that she strives to find a balance between her career and family life.

“I have an incredible support system with my husband. He’s an actor so he also understands,” the Emmy winner said at the time. “I try to keep it organic. The kids come to set all the time. I’ve worked out my schedule a bit that I have a little more flexibility. I have a great time behind me.”

Hargitay added, “It’s hard. I’m not going to say it’s easy, it’s hard. I’m learning to [balance]. I try to be super present with where I am. When I’m at work, I’m at work. When I’m with my kids, I’m with my kids.”