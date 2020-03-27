Mariska Hargitay paid tribute to a Law & Order: SVU crew member after he died from the coronavirus.

“Heartbroken we are,” Hargitay, 56, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, March 26, after the news of SVU family member Josh Wallwork’s passing. “I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face.”

The California native, who has been on the NBC drama for 21 seasons, remembered Wallwork’s light-hearted personality and sweet nature. The costumer was 45 years old when he passed on Thursday.

“He brought love and kindness everywhere he went. Always ready with the joke,” she continued. “The SVU Corridor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh. #ForeverInOurHearts.”

SVU showrunner Warren Leight also honored the late crew member via social media.

“Very sad news today,” he wrote via Twitter, after seeing the announcement. “One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken.”

Ice-T, who plays detective Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on the series, asked his followers to take the virus more seriously while paying tribute to his friend.

“I worked with Josh every day… MAN! Pay attention people. #SVU,” he wrote via Twitter.

Wallwork’s passing came the same day as actor Mark Blum’s death from coronavirus complications. The Desperately Seeking Susan actor was 69.

Rosanna Arquette, who played Blum’s on-screen husband in the 1985 film, shared her sympathies to her former costar’s family upon learning of his passing.

“I’m so deeply sad for his family and for his fans,” Arquette, 60, wrote via Twitter. “He was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you.”

COVID-19, which originated in Wuhan, Hubei province in China, has spread to more than 500,000 cases worldwide with over 23,000 deaths.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.