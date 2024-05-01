Mark Consuelos has a passion for soccer, and he doesn’t mind sharing it with women other than his wife.

Consuelos, 53, admitted to wife Kelly Ripa and the Live With Kelly and Mark audience on Tuesday, April 30, that he shared a kiss with another woman while celebrating a championship win for his Campobasso 1919 squad.

“In the adulation, in the celebration, on the field, when we found out that the other team tied, and we are champions we ran over to our fans,” he explained. “I’m running and I see this lady, let’s call her my aunt — maybe someone else’s aunt — and we look at each other and we’re so excited and there’s this [plexi]glass and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her.”

Ripa, 53, didn’t seem bothered, but she did ask her husband of 28 years whether there was footage of the kiss.

“I laid one on her. It was a smooch, but it was passionate,” Consuelos insisted, even adding that he closed his eyes.

“That doesn’t happen,” Ripa said. “You never close your eyes.”

“I closed my eyes and my back foot went up,” Consuelos said.

Ripa asked whether it was “open-mouth” and if her husband had an “emotional affair,” at which point Consuelos tried to backtrack and say that the person he kissed could have been a guy.

“Don’t try to save yourself now,” Ripa quipped. “You’ve already qualified this as somebody’s aunt.”

Consuelos is more than just a Campobasso fan. He and Ripa are co-owners of the club that will now move up to Italy’s third division after languishing in Serie D, the bottom level of Italian semi-pro soccer.

“Oh my gosh, this wasn’t supposed to work out,” Consuelos said. “This was a harebrained idea.”

He added, “We assembled a team, many of which didn’t see each other until three days before the first game. Our home field was in disarray, they had mushrooms growing on the field, so we had to play on visiting neighboring towns and small fields.”

So yes, Consuelos had reason to celebrate. It shouldn’t be a surprise that he shared the story of his kiss with the Live audience — Consuelos and Ripa have been open about their personal lives. Consuelos previously admitted on-air that he prefers his dirty talk in Spanish and that he’s the hornier of the two. They’ve also discussed their daughter walking in on them and talked about the longest they’ve gone without having sex.

Live With Kelly and Mark airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET.