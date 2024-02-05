Mark Ronson and Wife Grace Gummer’s Relationship Timeline: Secret Wedding, Expanding Family and More

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer both come from famous families, but they’ve enjoyed keeping their romance low-key.

The couple were first romantically linked in September 2020 after they were spotted together in New York City. Fast-forward one year later, and Ronson revealed in June 2021 that he had gotten engaged to an unnamed woman. He also recounted his first kiss with his mystery paramour.

“There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque,” he quipped at the time. “But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record.”

Two months after sharing his engagement news, Ronson secretly wed Gummer, who is the daughter of Meryl Streep.

Keep scrolling to see Ronson and Gummer’s relationship timeline:

April 2019

The pair reportedly met at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artist Dinner.

September 2020

More than one year after meeting, Ronson and Gummer were spotted on a dinner date in NYC.

June 2021

Ronson casually announced that he got engaged during an episode of his “The FADER Uncovered” podcast.

July 2021

One month after announcing his engagement, Ronson made his red carpet debut with Gummer at the opening of the Gucci East Hampton boutique.

August 2021

Ronson revealed that he and Gummer secretly tied the knot on his 46th birthday.

“To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love,” Ronson wrote via Instagram in September 2021 alongside photos from their nuptials. “I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married).”

August 2022

The songwriter wrote a touching tribute for his wife in honor of their first wedding anniversary.

“When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love,” he shared via Instagram. “So now I guess I’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest ❤️🎂❤️🎂.”

October 2022

Gummer subtly revealed that she and Ronson were expecting their first child when she debuted her baby bump at W magazine’s 50th anniversary party.

March 2023

Ronson and Gummer secretly welcomed daughter Ruthie. The parents were spotted walking with their little one in New York City.

July 2023

Ronson brought Gummer as his plus-one to the Barbie premiere.

January 2024

The twosome attended the Golden Globe Awards together.

February 2024

Ronson and Grace made the Grammys a family affair as they were joined by Streep, who presented at the awards show, and Grace’s sister Mamie Gummer.