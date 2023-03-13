The next family star! Grace Gummer and her husband, Mark Ronson, recently welcomed their first child together.

The American Horror Story alum, 36, and the “Uptown Funk” artist, 47, were spotted strolling with their new baby in New York City on Sunday, March 12, in photos obtained by Page Six. In the snaps, Ronson toted the little one in a baby carrier on his chest while Gummer — wearing a brown overcoat and a beanie — held the leash of the couple’s pooch.

Meryl Streep‘s daughter revealed her pregnancy at W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary party in October 2022 alongside the music producer.

The couple first sparked romance speculation in September 2020, when they were spotted on a dinner date in New York City.

Engagement rumors swirled when Gummer was spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand in late May 2021.

One month later, Ronson confirmed that he had proposed. “I got engaged last weekend,” the music producer revealed during an episode of his “The FADER Uncovered” podcast.

Ronson also got candid about his “corny” first kiss with the Mr. Robot alum.

“There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque,” the A Star Is Born composer joked at the time.

The pair secretly tied the knot a few months later and did not reveal any details about the wedding until September 2021.

“To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worth of your love,” the London native wrote in an Instagram caption alongside photos of their wedding. “I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️(and yes, we got married).”

Prior to her relationship with Ronson, the Frances Ha star was married to Tay Straithairn from 2019 to 2020 while Ronson, for his part, was married to Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.

While Gummer and the Zelig Records founder managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Ronson took to social media in August 2022 to share how the couple have managed to remain happily in love.

“When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love,” the British DJ wrote via Instagram. “So now I guess I’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest ❤️🎂❤️🎂.”

Over the years, Ronson has also been candid about his desire to become a parent.

“I’ve started hopeful dad bootcamp. I saw a friend of mine pick up a newborn the other day and he winced,” the “New Love” artist told the U.K.’s The Times in July 2022. “I was like, ‘All right, we start Pilates tomorrow. We start yoga. I’m getting ready for this.’ I’m 46 so I’ve left fatherhood quite late already but that’s the goal.”