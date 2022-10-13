Oh, baby! Grace Gummer is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Mark Ronson.

Meryl Streep’s daughter, 36, debuted her baby bump at W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party on Tuesday, October 11, in which she attended alongside Ronson, 47, per photos published by Page Six. The American Horror Story alum stunned in a red bump-hugging dress and coordinating jacket as the music producer opted for a tan suit.

Gummer and Ronson were first linked in September 2020, with the “Uptown Funk” singer announcing nearly one year later that he had popped the question.

“I got engaged last weekend,” the England native said during an episode of his “The FADER Uncovered” podcast in June 2021 before joking about their first smooch. “There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a ‘first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss’ plaque. But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record.”

The pair secretly wed several months later.

“To my truest love…out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love,” Ronson — who was previously married to Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018 — captioned a wedding photo via Instagram in September 2021, confirming their nuptials. “I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married).”

The Dr. Death actress — one of Streep, 73, and husband Don Gummer’s four children — was previously married to Tay Strathairn ahead of their 2019 split.

Following Ronson and Grace’s respective splits, the pair have kept their relationship relatively private but still remained in awe of their connection.

“When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love,” the DJ captioned an August Instagram photo, posing with Grace. “So now I guess I’m either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I’m a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you’ve made me happy beyond my wildest ❤️🎂❤️🎂.”

Ahead of Grace and Ronson’s forthcoming arrival, the “New Love” crooner has been candid about his desire to become a parent.

“I’ve started hopeful dad bootcamp. I saw a friend of mine pick up a newborn the other day and he winced,” Ronson told the U.K.’s The Times in an interview published in July. “I was like, ‘All right, we start Pilates tomorrow. We start yoga. I’m getting ready for this.’ I’m 46 so I’ve left fatherhood quite late already but that’s the goal.”