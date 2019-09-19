



It’s all about the brain. Mark Ronson came out as sapiosexual on-air in an interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday, September 19.

The 44-year-old music producer ⁠— behind hits such as Lady Gaga‘s “Shallow” and Bruno Mars‘ “Uptown Funk” — discovered the term backstage when the talk show aired a segment on sapiosexuality prior to his interview.

“Now we know you are single, and Mark has got very involved in our debate backstage, you are identifying as a man who likes intellect?” host Kate Harraway asked Ronson, who separated from his wife, French actress Joséphine de La Baume, in 2017. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2018.

“Yeah, I didn’t know that there was a word for it,” he replied. “We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room with a couple of your producers. And yes, I feel like I identify as sapiosexual.”

“So, you are coming out as sapiosexual,” host Ben Shepard said. “Out and proud on Good Morning Britain,” Harraway added.

In the earlier segment, the hosts discussed French equality minister Marlene Schiappa, who also came out as sapiosexual. Author Nichi Hodgson defined what the lesser-known sexuality term means.

“The definition means intelligence first then attraction,” she explained. “I date men and women and identify as bisexual, and I realized the thing that linked all people that I have dated has been their brains.”

Hodgson added: “We know a certain percentage of the population is sapiosexual. It’s always existed, we just didn’t have a word for it.”

Sapiosexual is a derivative of the Latin word sapio, which means “to be wise” or “to have sense.”

Ronson previously dated singer Samantha Urbani and was engaged to actress Rashida Jones from 2003 to 2004. He has also collaborated with names such as Lily Allen, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and Amy Winehouse.

