She’s a star. Lady Gaga took the stage to perform her song “Shallow” at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 10. The singer was accompanied by Mark Ronson, who cowrote the hit for Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s 2018 flick, A Star Is Born.

Gaga, 32, rocked out in a bejeweled jumpsuit, swapping out the silver Celine by Hedi Slimane gown she wore earlier in the night on the red carpet outside Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“Shallow” was nominated for four trophies, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media. It won the latter two. Gaga also took home Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin?).”

Cooper was absent from the awards, instead attending the BAFTA Awards, which were held on the same night in London. There, the A Star Is Born director, 44, collected one out of seven nominations, Original Music.

Throughout her career, the “Born This Way” singer has been nominated for 24 Grammy Awards, won six and delivered quite a few unforgettable performances on the Grammy stage.

Mother Monster also performed with Ronson last year, belting out her song “Joanne” from behind a piano covered in feathers. In 2016, the American Horror Story alum paid tribute to the late David Bowie by channeling his alter ego Ziggy Stardust and singing a medley of his hits. The week before her performance, the “Just Dance” singer got a giant tattoo of Bowie on her rib cage.

Lady Gaga will attend the Academy Awards on February 24, where she is nominated for best actress for her role in A Star Is Born and best song for “Shallow.” The musician and Cooper are scheduled to perform their award-winning duet on the Oscars stage.

