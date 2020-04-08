Over before it really started. Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer’s marriage to Tay Strathairn lasted less than two months.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly reveal that the Mr. Robot actress, 33, and keyboardist, 39, wed on July 10, 2019, but they never officially announced their union publicly. The couple separated on August 21, 2019, 42 days after they tied the knot.

The Standing Up, Falling Down actress filed for the “dissolution of marriage” on March 23, 2020, at the Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles citing “irreconcilable differences” as the grounds for divorce, according to the papers.

The same day, Us confirmed that the pair were secretly married after dating for more than a year and that they did not share any children.

Us broke the news in October 2017 that the American Horror Story alum and Strathairn were dating after they attended the premiere of the HBO documentary Spielberg together.

Although they didn’t start a romantic relationship until fall 2017, the former flames originally met as kids, thanks to their famous parents and their careers.

The Good Girls Revolt alum first crossed paths with the Lone Star actor in 1993 on the set of The River Wild. The thriller, which was released in 1994, starred Gummer’s Oscar-winning mother Streep, now 70, and the musician’s father, David Strathairn, who is an Academy Award winner as well.

“They say we met then, but no one remembers,” Gummer told her friends at the October 2017 premiere, an eyewitness told Us exclusively at the time.

The Newsroom alum is one of Streep’s four children. She is the younger sister of actress Mamie Gummer, 36, and musician brother Henry Wolfe, 40. She is also the older sister to actress Louisa Jacobson, 28.

Mamie is engaged to Mehar Sethi and welcomed her first child in February 2019, making Streep a grandmother.

The Big Little Lies actress shares all four children with her husband of more than 40 years, sculptor Don Gummer.