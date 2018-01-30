Mark Salling ‘Never Got Over’ Costar Cory Monteith’s Death

Mark Salling, who was found dead of an apparent suicide on Tuesday, January 30, struggled to cope with his former Glee costar Cory Monteith’s passing.

“Mark took Cory’s death extremely hard and never got over it,” a source told Us Weekly of Monteith’s July 2013 death, which was due to an accidental drug and alcohol overdose.

Another source added, “He was so heartbroken and hurt by Cory’s death and that he didn’t ask for help and he was vocal about those feelings.”

Monteith, who starred alongside Salling on the FOX hit for four seasons, was 31 years old and completed a stint in rehab for his struggles with substance abuse just months before his tragic death.

As previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Salling’s death to Us on Tuesday. The 35-year-old actor’s body was found by a riverbed in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles. Salling, who had pleaded guilty to charges of possession of child pornography in December, was set to be sentenced on March 7. He previously agreed to a plea deal, which included four to seven years in prison.

Matthew Morrison paid tribute to both of the late actors on Tuesday via Instagram, sharing a photo of the three of them. He captioned the post with two angel emojis and one sad emoji.

Fellow Glee star Jane Lynch reacted to the news of Salling’s death on Tuesday, telling TMZ, “It’s tragic and I’m brokenhearted over it.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

