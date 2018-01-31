Mark Salling ‘Was Pronounced Dead at the Scene,’ Coroner Says

Mark Salling died by hanging on Tuesday, January 30, the Coroner has confirmed to Us Weekly.

“He was found hanging from a tree in the area of the Los Angeles River in Sunland,” Ed Winter, PIO Assistant Chief of the Coroner, tells Us. “Salling was pronounced dead at the scene at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and his body is at the coroner’s office. His next of kin has been notified of the death. A cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy is performed, which is scheduled for the next few days.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday that a member of Salling’s family reported him missing at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, which prompted officers to do a welfare check at his Los Angeles home.

As previously reported, the 35-year-old Glee alum had been awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in December to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. A former friend of the actor opened up to Us exclusively after Salling’s death, noting that the actor was in a “dark place” following the allegations and subsequent charges.

“He was very lonely. He was very depressed,” the pal explained. “He was going to prison soon. Whoever was in his life pretty much cut him off.”

The friend added: “There were certain people he would talk to here and there but he lost all his true friendship.”

Still, Salling had one important person in his corner throughout his ordeal. “His mom was his biggest defender. She didn’t want to believe any of it,” said the insider, noting that Salling’s mother Condy Sue’s “heart was broken” when she saw the evidence against him. “She didn’t turn her back on him.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

