Mark Salling’s child pornography case has officially been dismissed after he committed suicide, Us Weekly confirms.

Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case against the late Glee alum on Tuesday, February 6. United States District Judge Otis D. Wright signed the order to dismiss on Wednesday February 7.

“For good cause shown, it is hereby ordered that: The government’s motion to dismiss the indictment pursuant to Rule 48 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure is granted. The indictment in the above referenced case is dismissed without prejudice,” the court documents obtained by The Blast, read.

The coroner confirmed to Us that Salling died on January 30 after his body was found by a riverbed in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of L.A. He was 35.

Salling’s autopsy later revealed his cause of death as asphyxia by hanging. “The autopsy was completed today and the doctor just posted the cause the cause of death asphyxia by hanging and the manner of death is suicide. The case is now closed and the body is ready for pick up,” Ed Winter of the Los Angeles Coroner Office told Us on February 1.

Before he died, Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor after his December 2015 arrest. In October 2017, he agreed to a plea deal that included four to seven years in jail, registering as a sex offender after his release and was ordered to pay approximately $50,000 in restitution to his victims.

As previously reported, Salling’s victims would have to file a suit in civil court to pursue any restitution because he was not sentenced before his death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

