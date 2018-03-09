Mark Salling’s ex is asking for the millions she was promised. Roxanne Gorzela filed legal documents, obtained by Us Weekly, on Thursday, March 8, demanding to be added as a creditor of the late actor’s estate. Salling died of suicide on January 30 at the age of 35.

The court documents indicate that she is seeking $2,710,155.28 per a judgment that was entered on March 23, 2015.

In 2011, Gorzela accused Salling of forcing her to have unprotected sex with him. She sued him in 2013 for assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. In the original lawsuit, she claimed that she arrived at Salling’s house to confront him about their unprotected sex and she found him in bed with another woman.

When she demanded he take an STD test, she alleges he pushed her to the ground, causing her to hit her head. Salling’s rep denied her claims at the time, but she ultimately won the settlement and Salling was ordered to pay $2.7 million — something she claims he never did.



This is just the latest legal trouble that the late actor’s legal team is tackling. In February, Salling’s child pornography case was officially dismissed. The Glee alum had pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after his arrest in December 2015.

In October, he signed a plea deal that included four to seven years in jail, and he was ordered to pay $50,000 to each of his victims. As previously reported, the victims will have to file suit in civil court to pursue payments as he was not sentenced before his death.

Salling’s autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia by hanging. He was found in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, please call the Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

