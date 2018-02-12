Mark Salling’s Cause of Death Confirmed in Death Certificate

Mark Salling died from asphyxia by hanging, according to a death certificate filed by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, February 12.

The document confirms that the Glee alum hanged himself with a ligature near a riverbed in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles on January 30. He was 35.

The coroner previously confirmed to Us that Salling’s cause of death was asphyxia by hanging. “The case is now closed and the body is ready for pick up,” the office told Us on February 1, adding that Salling was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to his death, the actor had been awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in December to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. He had previously agreed to serve four to seven years in jail, in addition to registering as a sex offender and staying 100 feet away from schoolyards, parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds and video arcade venues. His sentencing was set for March 7, but the case was dismissed on February 6 in the wake of his death.

A former friend of Salling previously told Us exclusively that the actor was lonesome in the final days of his life. “He was in a dark place. He was very lonely. He was very depressed,” the pal said. “He was going to prison soon. Whoever was in his life pretty much cut him off.”

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

