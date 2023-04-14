The Script’s cofounder and guitarist, Mark Sheehan, has died. He was 46.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” the Irish rock band tweeted on Friday, April 14. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

The Script was founded by Sheehan and Danny O’Donoghue, who was the vocalist and keyboardist. The pair were childhood friends and were former members of the boyband Mytown, which was formed in 1996. After their first group didn’t pan out, Sheehan and O’Donoghue, 42, recruited drummer Glen Power to complete The Script.

The band is most well known for their songs “Breakeven,” “Hall of Fame,” “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved” and more. They have released six studio albums and completed six world tours.

During their 2022 Greatest Hits Tour, Sheehan missed a portion of the U.S. leg. In May 2022, O’Donoghue revealed the guitarist had to leave due to family commitments.

“It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” the frontman said to Sunday World at the time. “He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that ‘If you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it.’”

Sheehan is survived by his wife, Rina — whom he wed when he was 25 years old — and their three children.

The Script was scheduled to open for Pink on her upcoming U.K. tour this summer starting in June. They were also expected to support Take That at their London show the following month.

Following the news of the musician’s passing, various members of the music industry sent their condolences to the group and Sheehan’s family.

“So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan!” Irish band Kodaline wrote via Twitter on Friday. “We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and was always such a lovely man! Deepest condolences to his family and his @thescript brothers.”

Wild Youth frontman, Conor O’Donohoe, also paid his respects to Sheehan reflecting on the impact he had on his career.

“I’m truely [sic] heartbroken, mark helped me become who I am today, he believed in me and Wild Youth more then [sic] we did ourselves,” he wrote at the time. “And gave us all the time in the world. I’m so honoured to have known you. Sending all my Love to Danny and Glen, marks family and all the script family ❤️.”