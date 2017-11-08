A modern day love story? Mark Wahlberg’s teenage daughter has recently started to show interest in boys … and Will Ferrell’s son has already reached out to her.

During his appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, November 8, the Wahlberg, 46, joked about his Daddy’s Home 2 costar’s son reaching out to his 14-year-old: “He’s got a boy that at I guess at some point was in contact with my daughter on social media.”

“At first I was really upset, but then I was thinking, ‘I know Will, I know his wife, they’re so sweet if I ever had to have my daughter involved with somebody, then who better?’” he said. “But still, I would probably still end up killing Will.”

The Transformers actor went on to talk about being in Dad Mode: “My whole thing was, it’s inevitable, at some point, [dating is] going to happen. I want to know who she’s going to be hanging out with, what his parents are like, and all that stuff.”

“A boy would be terrified of you, wouldn’t he?” Ripa joked. “I would think so,” he responded.

Earlier this month, the Boston native opened up about his family holiday responsibilities at the Daddy’s Home 2 premiere in Westwood, California.

“I’m very involved, though I don’t cook all that much. I mean, I’ll grill some steaks and make some burgers, stuff like that,” he told reporters.

“But very involved – when it comes to the holiday, my wife [Rhea Durham] does the decorating, my wife purchases the gifts. I make sure I get something special for her. I plan the vacation and take them away on a holiday. I’m more involved in the other day-to-day stuff. My wife is actually the master of the holiday, yeah, giving.”

