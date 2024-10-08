When on vacation, do as Mark Wahlberg does and enjoy every moment you can in your birthday suit!

The Invincible star’s wife, Rhea Durham, took to social media on Monday, October 7, to share a candid photo via her Instagram Stories of Wahlberg baring it all while the two enjoyed an apparent clothes-free vacation.

“😉😉Thinking back to this view @markwhalberg 💋👀,” Durham, 46, captioned the since-vanished post.

To conceal her husband’s backside, Durham placed a red sticker over the lower-half of Whalberg, 53, who was pictured taking full advantage of an outdoor shower while facing away from the camera, enjoying an ocean view.

Earlier this month, the actor shared an Instagram reel highlighting his family’s latest vacation to Fiji, writing in the caption, “Finally getting a little relaxation time with the family.”

“On this beautiful holiday the sun will shine for you,” Wahlberg told his wife in the video, shared via Instagram on October 2. “We’ve always wanted to come here, we’ve been talking about this for twenty-something years. Come out sun!”

On the same day, Durham shared a series of pictures on Instagram highlighting the family’s trip, including a snapshot of the model and proud mom of four posing in the resort’s infinity pool.

“My gif a f**** are on pause,” she captioned the carousel, tagging Fiji in the location.

The naked post is far from the first time Wahlberg has ditched the clothes while enjoying some R&R. In December 2017, during a holiday vacation in Barbados, Wahlberg was photographed sans his shirt to show off his toned abs during some beach-time with his family. (The pair, who tied the knot in August 2009, share kids Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16 and Grace, 14.)

Shedding his clothes isn’t the only tradition Wahlberg has when enjoying time off. In 2017, while attending the premiere of Daddy’s Home 2 at the Village Theater in Westwood, the former rapper opened up about his other family holiday traditions.

“I’m very involved, though I don’t cook all that much. I mean, I’ll grill some steaks and make some burgers, stuff like that,” he explained at the time. “But very involved — when it comes to the holiday, my wife does the decorating, my wife purchases the gifts. I make sure I get something special for her. I plan the vacation and take them away on a holiday.

“I’m more involved in the other day-to-day stuff,” he continued. “My wife is actually the master of the holiday, yeah, giving.”