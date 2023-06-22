Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match duel — and the Facebook founder seems to be up for the match.

The idea for a potential battle against the billionaires was formed when Musk, 51, threw shade Zuckerberg, 39, via Twitter on Tuesday, June 20. The Tesla founder commented on a post claiming that Zuckerberg was looking to create a new platform to compete with Twitter — which Musk purchased in April 2022.

After a fellow user warned Musk to be “careful” around Zuckerberg, who has taken up jiu-jitsu as a hobby, the South Africa native tweeted in response: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Zuckerberg, for his part, responded to Musk’s challenge by sharing a screenshot of the tweet via his Instagram Story. “Send me location,” he wrote on Wednesday, June 21.

Shortly after Zuckerberg’s reply, Musk tweeted that the “Vegas Octagon” was his preferred location for the alleged fight.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus,’” he added. “Where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

As the back and forth made headlines, controversial boxer Andrew Tate voiced his support for Musk and offered to train him. (Tate, 36, was recently indicted in Romania and charged with rape and human trafficking.)

“Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines,” the retired athlete claimed via Twitter. “But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clans leader. I will train you @elonmusk. You will not lose.”

Zuckerberg, meanwhile, has shown off his passion for martial arts in recent years. During an August 2022 appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, the Meta creator revealed he took up jiu-jitsu during the COVID-19 lockdown. Last month, he revealed he took home two medals during his first competition.

“Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team,” he wrote via Facebook, the platform he founded in 2004. “Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me.”

This isn’t the first time that Zuckerberg and Musk have been at odds. In 2017, the duo engaged in an argument over the future of artificial intelligence (AI). While Musk has been vocal about warning about the potential dangers of AI, Zuckerberg has taken a more optimistic approach.

During a Facebook Live at the time, Zuckerberg called out the AI “naysayers” for being “pretty irresponsible” as they crafted “doomsday scenarios.”

“I’ve talked to Mark about this,” Musk responded via Twitter, referring to the Harvard grad’s remarks. “His understanding of the subject is pretty limited.”