He’s not having it. Miko Brando, the oldest living son of the late Marlon Brando, has spoken out regarding the recent rumors that his father had sex with Richard Pryor.

“The Marlon Brando family has heard the recent comments by Quincy Jones and we are disappointed that anyone would make such a wrongful comment about either Marlon Brando or Richard Pryor,” Miko told TMZ on Monday, February 12.

Miko isn’t the first to deny the allegations. Pryor’s daughter, Rain, took to Facebook on Thursday, February 8, in a since-deleted post to clear the air about her father and Brando — and also slam Quincy Jones and Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee, for spreading the rumors.

“Q, was once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview; and because y’all think and equate Fame and Money with decency, you ate it up like thirsty dogs, as he spewed out a lie about my father who’s not here to defend himself,” she wrote at the time.

She added: “Then on top of it all, my dad’s so called widow validated it, because she needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he’s dead. She hated Q and Daddy. Y’all so thirsty and LOVE THEM but ever know the real source or full story.”

The Jokes My Father Never Taught Me author concluded the post by deeming both Jones and Lee “bottom feeders” who “lie or share information to raise themselves up.”

As previously reported, Jones first detailed the claims in a Vulture interview published on Wednesday, February 7. “[Marlon] Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming motherf—ker you ever met,” he told the outlet. “He’d f—k anything. Anything! He’d f—k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

The following day, TMZ caught up with Lee who seemingly confirmed the accusations: ”It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f—k a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

Lee was married to the late comedian twice — from 1981 to 1982 and then 2001 until he passed in 2005.

