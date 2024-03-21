Marlon Wayans is responding to his ex Brittany Moreland filing for full custody of their 15-month-old daughter, Axl, and asking for increased child support.

Wayans, 51, currently pays $18,000 a month, and Moreland, 34, wants an additional $2,000. According to court documents, she is also requesting that Wayans be allowed visitation rights, however, the comedian objects to being a “visitor” to see his child.

“Do you pay all that money per month and be called a ‘visitor’? Do the math. This is delusional,” Wayans told The Shade Room in an interview published Thursday, March 21. “I will let the lawyers and God do what they do. I’ll be creating art from a broken heart. I got nothing but love. Even when it’s bad, it’s good … it’s GOD.”

Wayans also commented on Moreland requesting more child support.

“It’s the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18k per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more,” he said. “My mama and dem would’ve lost their minds for $2K.”

Wayans also has two children, Kai, 23, and Shawn, 21, with ex Angela Zackery, with whom he was in a relationship from 1992 to 2013.

He cited his amicable relationship with Zackery as proof that he is a responsible parent.

“All these women having to drag men to court who pay NOTHING towards their children,” he continued. “And here, a woman gets a doctor’s salary and says it isn’t enough? I’ve had two children before this. I’ve never had this problem. I’m a good man with a good heart and strong sense of responsibility, but I refuse to be used and discredited.”

The Scary Movie star also says rumors that he was hiding their daughter from the world are false. He signed a voluntary declaration of parentage on December 13, 2022, just one day after the baby girl’s birth.

“The baby isn’t a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby’s private life private,” Wayans added. “Ain’t nobody’s business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I’d like to keep her peace.”

Wayans does not often speak about his children, however, late last year, he revealed that his oldest child, Kai, came out as transgender.

“I have a daughter that transitioned into a son. My daughter Amai is now Kai,” he said during a November 2023 episode of “The Breakfast Club” podcast, adding that he will address the impact of Kai’s journey in an upcoming comedy special.

“I talk about the transition — not their transition but my transition — as a parent going from ignorance and denial to complete, unconditional love and acceptance,” Wayans explained. “And I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need to have that message. And I know I’m dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me, but man, it’s one of the best, funniest hours I probably could ever imagine.”

Wayans revealed that his upcoming special — which he teased will be called Skittles or Rainbow Child — was performed in front of important “world leaders.” The decision to perform his set about Kai for the group was one he made intentionally.

It was that big of a crowd and I felt like, ‘I want to do this set right here because it’s important to me,’” Wayans shared. “What’s important to me? Comedy. What’s important to me? My children. And what’s important is change.”