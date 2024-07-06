There’s nothing funny about getting robbed, just ask Marlon Wayans.

Wayans, 51, updated his fans and issued a warning to thieves in a video shared via Instagram on Thursday, July 4, regarding a recent burglary that occurred at his Los Angeles home in June.

The comedian took to social media on Independence Day to share that his family is safe and most of his possessions are still intact.

“God is so Good. Everyone is fine. I’m grateful,” the White Chicks star wrote in his caption. “I am the wrong [person] to rob. Save your energy. I don’t have anything valuable in my house except MY HOUSE.”

Wayans added, “Sorry, I live a simple life with 2 [cars] and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead.” He further noted that the robbers should “pick a better target.”

“Don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, s—t is too heavy!” he continued. . “You want to carry all that bulls—t? Throw your back out, and for what?! I repeat, I don’t own s—t valuable. I don’t have a bunch of cash or jewelry.”

In his video, the Scary Movie funnyman said: “They didn’t really get much because I don’t own s—t.” Wayans repeated that his physical home was the most valuable thing he owned, saying that “unless you were gonna put that s—t on a truck and drag it away, then you did well. But I don’t own s—t.”

He said, “I’m not flashy. No jewelry. No necklaces. I don’t have cash. I use credit cards.”

The robbery occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on June 29, according to TMZ.

Wayans’ brother Keenen Ivory Wayans was home at the time. However, he didn’t hear the thieves enter the house as they came in from the back by crashing a window. The In Living Color co-creator, 66, had been asleep and was awakened by a dull noise. However, he believed it was nothing and went back to bed.

Per TMZ, one of Wayans’s employees saw the shattered glass the next day. Thousands of dollars in cash, as well as a safe, were reportedly stolen.

While police have begun to investigate the situation, no arrests have been made yet.

Other celebrities in the Hollywood area have been burglarized in recent months, such as the homes of NBA players Patrick Patterson and Talen Horton-Tucker, as well as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah.