The cat’s out of the bag! Married at First Sight alum Sam Role confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 16, that she secretly wed her fiancé, Chris Wise, last year — and revealed why they kept mum.

“After a very public marriage and even more public and heartbreaking divorce, I didn’t want to carry out another relationship in the public eye,” the reality star, 33, told Us. “Chris and I met privately and quickly fell in love. It only felt right to get married and keep it to ourselves. I signed up to marry a stranger and have it documented — Chris, however, did not.”

Role added: “But with the release of my new digital series, Love At First Baby, I knew I had to be as honest and vulnerable about my marriage as I was on my journey to try to get pregnant. Feels good to finally share it all!”

The Lifetime TV personality announced her engagement to Wise in January 2018. “I flew to #ATL this weekend to celebrate @chrisw1687 birthday,” Role wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the pair at the time. “Not only did I get to spend time with him, but HE PROPOSED! #ISaidYes.”

Two months later, the happy couple revealed they were expecting their first child together.

“This just in,” Role captioned a photo of herself cradling her growing baby belly. “I ate a watermelon seed and then this happened… lol jk #CantWaitToBeAMom.” She documented her journey to motherhood in the following months before giving birth to her daughter, Isabella, in September.

Prior to her relationship with Wise, Role was married to ex-husband Neil Bowlus, whom she met and got married to in 2015 during season 3 of Married at First Sight. Their relationship ended shortly after when Bowlus decided to get a divorce during the 2016 “Decision Day” episode.

Despite their breakup, the exes remain on good terms, with Bowlus even wishing his former love congratulations on her baby news.

“Super excited for you and the family!! You will be a great momma,” he tweeted at the time. “If it’s a boy I am formerly submitting the name Corneilius (Neil for short) for consideration.”

