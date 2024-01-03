Hugh Hefner’s son Marston Hefner is shedding light on the late Playboy owner’s past eating habits — and it’s not as lavish as you’d think.

“Every night, my father had Lipton Noodle Soup, not Lipton Chicken Noodle Soup. Not a chicken noodle soup, Lipton Noodle Soup. It was exactly like chicken noodle soup, but no chicken,” Marston, 33, revealed in an Instagram video on Wednesday, January 3. “Why would a man do this? I don’t know. Was he vegetarian? Absolutely not.”

Marston, who Hugh shared with ex-wife Kimberley Conrad, noted that his dad would also have “a glass of ice-cold milk.” He added that both the bottle and glass “would be placed in the freezer and kept there.”

“They are H.M.H. glasses only to be brought out so that milk could be poured into it every single night, put on the H.M.H. tray — Hugh Marston Hefner tray,” Marston said.

To top off the meal, Hugh would eat a sweet treat. “So, there was the Lipton Soup, the glass of milk, and a jelly donut,” Marston said.

The comment section of Marston’s Instagram was flooded with users who found the meal choice intriguing, including one commenter who claimed to be a former chef for Hugh from 1997 to 2001.

Related: Hugh Hefner's Legendary Life in Pictures Relive Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's legendary life in photos following his Wednesday, September 27, death — pics

“Marston my dear, you forgot a couple of things,” Tracy EM Cassella wrote via Instagram. “Along with the soup he would have half a grapefruit, segmented with a strawberry on top and two, perfectly rectangluar [sic], slices of philadelphia cream cheese.”

Hugh died in 2017 at the age of 91. He was survived by his wife, Crystal Hefner, and his four children. (In addition to Marston, he shared his son Cooper, 32, with Conrad, 61. He also shared son David, 68, and daughter Christie, 71, with his first ex-wife, Mildred Williams.)

Marston, for his part, welcomed son Glenn with wife Anna Hefner in July 2023. He made headlines the next month when he admitted he found joining OnlyFans to be “pretty all-around empowering” despite his family’s (slightly ironic) criticism.

“There’s that line where my family would be like, ‘That’s pornography,’” Marston told The Messenger in August 2023. “But as long as I do just tasteful nudes, then it’s not pornography, that sort of idea. That’s ridiculous in my opinion.”

Related: Famous Fathers Who Had Kids Late in Life Mick Jagger welcomed his eighth child at the age of 73. Us Weekly rounds up the other proud pops who fathered children in their silver years

Marston acknowledged that his account on the subscriber platform is a “double standard” in his family. He said it “wasn’t as acceptable” for men to express their sexuality.

“You can be the CEO of the people getting naked. But don’t be the person getting naked,” he said while seemingly referencing Playboy. “It’s f—king bulls—t. That upsets me because I don’t think that’s right, the stigma of sex workers. You can pay sex workers, but you can’t f—king be one?”