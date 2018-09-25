Martha MacCallum has had quite the career: She’s moderated presidential debates, reported on the threat of ISIS and most recently, scored the first interview with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh following allegations that accused the judge of sexual misconduct.

Read on to learn 25 things you didn’t already know about the Fox News anchor.

1. I have a dog named Squire (He’s named after a bar in Cape Cod).

2. I love real maple syrup.

3. My first big interview at the White House was with First Lady Laura Bush.

4. I am a sucker for Instagram shopping.

5. I’m a Patriots fan, even though I am from New Jersey.

6. My favorite player is Chris Hogan — also from New Jersey and went to my High School.

7. I love New York.

8. I’m writing a book on Iwo Jima. My Mom’s cousin was killed there when he was 18.

9. My son and I love to watch The Bachelor together.

10. I’m distantly related to the late Queen Mother of England.

11. My son plays football at Notre Dame. Go Irish!

12. I studied acting and directing at Circle in the Square Theater in NY after college.

13. I get nervous speaking to big crowds.

14. I started out as a reporter on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

15. I love going to concerts, especially The Killers.

16. My husband and I met at a wedding, he asked me to dance even though he was there with someone else.

17. Our first date was Godfather 3 and John’s Pizza in NYC.

18. My favorite movie is Goodfellas.

19. I love to swim in the ocean in big waves.

20. Favorite binge-watch: Breaking Bad.

21. I recently took up horseback riding.

22. I drink my coffee black.

23. Mary Poppins is my favorite kids movie.

24. My daughter is named Elizabeth, after my Mom.

25. I’m good at packing light. A talent acquired with lots of campaign travel.

Extra: I have a little 13 foot Boston Whaler boat named Go Aweigh!

