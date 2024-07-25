From a very young age, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were the bosses.

“There was no precedent for what we did,” their former publicist, Michael Pagnotta, exclusively shared in Us Weekly’s latest cover story. “They were in charge. When they decided to bail on all the entertainment stuff and move into fashion, I think that’s why they felt they had some credibility.”

Pagnotta worked with the twins when they were about five years old until they were 18. From the very beginning, Mary-Kate and Ashley, now 38, were copied on every memo.

“I think by keeping them copied on those memos, keeping them informed, making sure that they were as empowered as possible, it suited them well to move into whatever business,” he told Us.

Following their success portraying Michelle Tanner on Full House, Mary-Kate and Ashley began making movies, music, video games, books and more. They went on to grace the covers of Vogue and Rolling Stone as they started to pivot from acting and cement their status as icons in the fashion world.

The twins, who Pagnotta noted were “famous from infancy,” grew up with “an awareness” that they were celebrities. But the fame became overwhelming for Mary-Kate and Ashley.

“All the attention they got was a lot for them,” Pagnotta said. “It was a matter of their mental, emotional, spiritual and physical well-being that dictated that, you know, we need to pick a new direction.”

After filming their 2004 movie, New York Minute, the siblings took a step back from acting. Now, Mary-Kate and Ashley lead private lives away from the spotlight. Professionally, they’re hands-on with their expensive fashion clothing line, The Row, with Mary-Kate more involved in creative and Ashley spending time on the operations and finance.

“I think at some point, they wanted to prove something,” one of the former employees exclusively told Us about what motivates the sisters. “Because they were TV stars when they were kids, no one really took them seriously when they launched the collection. Now it’s really the only celebrity collection that’s relevant.”

To Pagnotta, the Olsen twins have “always been the same.” He added, “They’re real women, and that is still what people find so I think enchanting about them. I think people love the fact that they didn’t sell themselves out, do desperate things. They found cool things to do and quality things to do.”

In Pagnotta’s eyes, Mary-Kate and Ashley have come full circle. “They were never attention seekers, and they still aren’t,” he said. “It seems like they’ve just become who they always were.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson