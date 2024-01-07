Mary Lou Retton is detailing her ongoing recovery after she was hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia.

“I’m very private and to come out and talk about it [is difficult],” Retton, 55, told Hoda Kotb in a Sunday, January 7, teaser for a Today show interview, confirming she is in a “vulnerable” state. “This is serious and this is life and I am so grateful to be here.”

She continued: “I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support.”

Retton also noted that she is currently “on oxygen,” after Kotb, 59, pointed out the retired gymnast’s breathing apparatus.

Retton was hospitalized in October 2023, with her daughter McKenna Lane Kelley noting in a social media statement that she was “fighting for her life.” (Retton shares daughters Shayla, 28, McKenna, 26, Skyla, 23, and Emma, 21, with ex-husband Shannon Kelley.)

“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” McKenna wrote via SpotFund. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured.”

McKenna added at the time, “We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

Retton was discharged from the hospital several weeks later and started her lengthy recovery journey.

“Mom is HOME & in recovery mode,” McKenna wrote via Instagram later that October. “We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, but baby steps. We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone. Grateful doesn’t scrape the surface of the posture of our hearts. Thank you Jesus, thank you doctors & nurses, thank you to this loving community of support.”

Retton broke her silence on the ordeal several days later.

“I’m beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement,” the gold medalist wrote via her Instagram. “I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all! I’m with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process.”

Retton’s full interview with Kotb airs on Monday, January 8.