Still head over heels! Mary Steenburgen shared how much her husband, Ted Danson, means to her with a sweet tribute in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary.

The Step Brothers star, 67, posted a selfie with Danson, 72, via Instagram on Wednesday, October 7, that showed the couple beaming at the camera.

“Happy 25th Anniversary,” Steenburgen wrote. “This was SUPPOSED to be a sweet loving anniversary photo but you have a big piece of salad in your teeth. So there it is. Thank you for making me laugh today and every single one of the last 9,125 days. You are the goofiest, wisest, kindest, dreamboat in the world.”

The Book Club actress signed off the post by pointing out that Danson looked handsome despite having a piece of lettuce in his teeth.

“True, that is a big ass piece of salad but even that doesn’t mar your legendary beauty,” she wrote. “I can’t believe how lucky I am. Happy Anniversary, Ted. Love, Mary.”

The Cheers alum and Steenburgen met on the set of the 1994 film Pontiac Moon and tied the knot one year later. Danson told Us Weekly in July 2017 that he’s still “madly in love” with his wife after all these years.

“She’s a remarkable human being so I’m just incredibly blessed,” he said at the time. “It feels like heaven on Earth. If I were to die, I can say, I know what it’s like to be loved and to love.”

One year later, Danson told Us the key to their successful marriage. “If there’s any kind of unspoken or little thing that hasn’t been communicated, we don’t let it sit,” he explained in July 2018. “So, we don’t have anything festering in any way.”

The Good Place alum added, “And we just like each other! We like each other a lot, we laugh a lot. It’s simple.”

Danson was previously married to Randy Danson from 1970 to 1975 and Casey Coates from 1977 to 1993. He and Coates share daughters Kate, 40, and Alexis, 35. Steenburgen, for her part, was married to Malcolm McDowell from 1980 to 1990. The pair are the parents of daughter Lilly, 39, and son Charlie, 37.