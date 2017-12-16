Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver have spoken out against Matt Damon’s controversial comments about sexual misconduct, in which he said that not all allegations should be handled the same way.

Damon spoke candidly in an interview with ABC News’ Peter Travers on Thursday, December 14, and said, “I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior. And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

When asked about the allegations of sexual assault and harassment made against Harvey Weinstein he said, “I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me. But that was the extent of what we knew, you know? And that wasn’t a surprise to anybody. So when you hear, ‘Harvey this, Harvey that,’ I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womanizer.” Damon previously worked with the disgraced studio head, 65, on several projects including the award-winning film Good Will Hunting.

The Oscar winner, 47, also commended Louis C.K. for admitting to his wrongdoings, saying, “The Louis C.K. thing, I don’t know all the details. I don’t do deep dives on this, but I did see his statement, which [was] kind of arresting to me. When he came out and said, ‘I did this. I did these things. These women are all telling the truth.’ And I just remember thinking, ‘Well, that’s the sign of somebody who — well, we can work with that.’” As previously reported, the comedian stated he was “remorseful” for his actions after five women accused the Emmy winner of sexual harassment, which included dropping his pants and masturbating in front of them, in a New York Times expose.

Milano, 44, took to Twitter on Friday, December 15, and penned an open letter to the Martian star, writing, “Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro. We are in a “culture of outrage” because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous.”

“I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted–even welcomed– misogyny. We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted,” the Mistresses actress continued. “We are outraged because we were silenced for so long.”

“There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer. Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia,” she added. “Please send flowers.”

Driver — who dated Damon after they starred in 1997’s Good Will Hunting together — also responded to her ex’s comments by retweeting a post that highlighted his comments, writing, “God God, seriously?”

“There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bollocks,” The Governess actress wrote before stating, “Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising).”

Driver later tweeted, “You don’t get to be hierarchical with abuse. And you don’t get to tell women that because some guy only showed them their penis their pain isn’t as great as a woman who was raped.”

