Matt Lauer is starting a new chapter. The former Today show anchor, 60, has moved out of the home he shared in The Hamptons with his estranged wife, Annette Roque, and their three children, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Getting him to move out was quite daunting because Matt was refusing to leave,” the insider says. “It was all about Matt, who expressed concern about how it would look to the media in the wake of being fired by NBC. Annette was simply at a loss for words because she had hoped that he would recognize this was best for her and the kids.”

As previously reported, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack fired Lauer in November after a female employee accused the longtime Today cohost of sexual harassment in the workplace. Variety and The New York Times later published reports detailing additional alleged misconduct. Lauer admitted in a November 30 statement that there was “enough truth” in some of the claims, adding, “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.”

In the wake of the scandal, Us exclusively revealed in January that Lauer and Roque, 51, had quietly begun the divorce process after 19 years of marriage. They share Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11.

At first, the journalist was reluctant to move out of his family’s home. But he changed his mind when Roque threatened legal action, the source tells Us. “Matt will always be more concerned about public perception and obviously doesn’t want to make headlines for being forced out of the house,” the insider adds. “Annette told him that there would never be any limitations on access to their kids.”

Through it all, the estranged couple have had little to no communication. “It’s minimal on good days,” the source tells Us, “but mostly nonexistent.”

While Roque has not publicly commented on the allegations against Lauer, his first wife, Nancy Alspaugh, came to his defense in December. “People should be aware there’s a family involved here,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “There are three children and … I think it’s important to be aware that this [scandal] can destroy a family.”

With reporting by Jen Heger.

