Legacies star Matthew Davis knew he wanted to marry girlfriend Kiley Casciano, so why wait? The couple tied the knot on Sunday, December 23, just a few hours after he proposed to her in an organic food market.

“When you ask your lover if they want to get married while shopping in the produce section of Erewhon, and 3 hours later you’re married on Christmas Eve Eve,” the Legally Blonde alum, 40, captioned a series of pictures on Instagram on Sunday. “Thanks to Abbot Kinney [Boulevard] for the last minute provisions #AVeryMarriedChristmas.”

In a series of four photos, the couple — him in a pale gray knit sweater and his bride in a sleeveless white top — posed in front of a sheer white backdrop covered topped with white orchids. One of the pics featured them showing off their wedding rings: A beaten gold band for the Vampire Diaries alum and a large clear stone set on a rope band for the actress.

Casciano, who has already changed her Instagram account to her husband’s last name, also shared two photos from their impromptu wedding day on her account.

Davis, who played Alaric Saltzman in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals before reprising his role in The CW’s Legacies, dated Zooey Deschanel before marrying Leelee Sobieski (they split in 2008, just two months after exchanging vows).

He was also linked to Alphas actress Azita Ghanizada and was engaged in 2017 to former Miss Georgia USA Brittany Sharp.

Atlanta native Casciano has appeared in NCIS: New Orleans, 24: Legacy and Ozark.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!