Making things right. After a viral video captured Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s reaction to NFL photographer Kelly Smiley falling off the platform at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade, the quarterback and his wife are speaking out.

“We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the couple and the Rams said in a joint statement on Thursday, February 17. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

Stafford saw her fall and told Kelly to take care of it pic.twitter.com/FmzGJNZQXf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 17, 2022

In the clip, Matthew seemingly walked away from Smiley after her fall at the Wednesday, February 16, celebration, while Kelly attempted to see if the photographer was OK. Smiley later revealed via Twitter that she fractured her spine. She has since deleted her social media account as the incident makes headlines.

Her Instagram account, meanwhile, is still active. “Feeling OK. Staying the night in the trauma center,” she posted on Thursday. “Thank you everyone for reaching out.”

While the Staffords and Rams have since said they are paying her medical bills, a GoFundMe was previously set up by one of Smiley’s friends, raising more than $48,000.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated time and money to help Kelly out! She is very thankful and is overwhelmed by the amount of love and support that has been shown,” the page reads. “Kelly has been discharged from the hospital and is resting at home. We are pausing the fundraiser for now until we have further updates on how to proceed. Again, thank you all for the support and for the help in reaching the goal so quickly.”

Matthew led the Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13, and has been celebrating ever since. Kelly shared snaps of her husband partying with a beer and cigar on the parade float via Instagram.

“Let. Loose. 9,” she captioned a series of photos.

Kelly also responded to Tom Brady’s advice to “mix in water” during the event after the former New England Patriots star was caught drunkenly throwing the Lombardi Trophy at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl parade last year.

“Hey @TomBrady … can you tell him that 24 hours before hand?!” the “Morning After” podcast host joked via Instagram.

The couple, who share four daughters, have since jetted off to Las Vegas.

