Matthew McConaughey is all smiles despite having one eye swollen shut from a bee sting.
“Bee swell,” McConaughey, 54, captioned his Instagram post on Wednesday, July 10, alongside a close-up selfie showing off his sting.
Fans quickly took to the comments section to weigh in on his injury. “Bee careful!! 💛,” one user wrote, while another added, “Are you all right all right all right?”
Between fighting off bees, McConaughey has been busy. The actor recently shared a sweet audio message for his eldest son, Levi, while celebrating his 16th birthday.
“Alright, Levi. Coming on that age, buddy. About to be out on your own,” McConaughey said via Instagram on Sunday, July 7. “Me and your mom hope we’ve done as good of a job as we can. You’re not gonna really have us as a safety net out there in the wonderful, wild world.”
McConaughey — who shares Levi, daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11, with his wife, Camila Alves — gushed that he wants his son to “just go out [and] enjoy” every moment.
“Be aware of your surroundings. Be yourself. Know when to say yes, know when to say no. Know when to say maybe,” McConaughey continued. “See the good in everybody else but know that not everyone else is always paying attention.”
He concluded, “Take your time. Enjoy the journey.” The heartfelt post was reshared by Alves, 41.
Earlier this month, Levi starred alongside his dad in a series of Lincoln car ads. “My favorite day of my life is when I got my driver’s license,” McConaughey told Levi in an ad shared via Instagram. “It meant freedom. It meant independence.”
McConaughey continued, “Now it’s your time. You ready?” while Levi replied, “Yeah.” The video came to an end as McConaughey said, “Time to get behind the wheel.”
Alves, who tied the knot with McConaughey in 2012, previously exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome “need more energy” when it comes to raising their kids.
“You need more brain power because it becomes all very about the mind, right?” she said in July 2022. “It’s like a teenager [is] trying to find their identity and find how they’re going to navigate their lives. So I think that … for me, it’s more challenging in a good way.”
Alves noted that it’s “beautiful” to watch her kids grow older. “It’s inspiring,” she said. “It also makes you look at a lot of things that you are doing as an adult as well, you know, when you get to that stage.”