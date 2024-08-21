Brooke Mueller and Matthew Perry had an intertwined connection before the actor’s death late last year.

“They met at rehab a couple times, and when they reconnected the last time at treatment they were back on each other’s radars,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. But according to the source, their relationship extended outside of treatment.

“Matthew was a friend who would ask her for favors. And Matthew was relentless. That’s what an addict is,” the source says. “She was a pawn to Matthew. They didn’t go to dinner or hang out. He was isolated even from friends and family.”

The insider believed at the time that the favors between Charlie Sheen’s ex and Perry included exchanging names of physicians – doctors who were not necessarily on the up and up.

Related: Matthew Perry Death Investigation: A Guide to the 5 People Charged Mike Pont/WireImage Five people have been indicted on federal charges stemming from the investigation into Friends actor Matthew Perry’s death, the US Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, August 15. An autopsy revealed that Perry died as a result of the “acute effects of ketamine” on October 28, 2023. His personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, as well […]

“On and off for years Matthew and Brooke had been trading information on doctors. And it was implied they were more liberal than others when it came to meds,” the source says.

The insider believed that Brooke “would give him names to potentially questionable doctors.”

And their connection was often initiated by one side.

“Typically, Matthew was the one to reach out to her, not the other way around. It was a random text and Facetime,” the source says. In fact, their back and forth became such a concern, measures were taken to end their communication. “People in his life tried to prevent him from reaching out to her,” adds the source.

Before Perry died on October 28, 2023, the Friends star had been candid about utilizing ketamine therapy to treat his depression and anxiety.

Related: Matthew Perry's Death Investigation: A Complete Timeline Two months after Matthew Perry died at age 54 in October 2023, his death was ruled an accident. That ruling proved to be far from the end of the story. A December 2023 toxicology report concluded that Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine.” The report noted that Perry had been receiving regular ketamine […]

Perry’s autopsy report later revealed that his death was the result of the “acute effects of ketamine.” Drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opiate addiction use, were also listed as contributing factors. The medical examiner’s notes also indicated the star had a history of chronic pulmonary disease and emphysema. At the time of his death, he also had a contact in his right eye from surgery.

“He was already dependent on prescriptions just to manage his daily healthcare needs,” reveals the source.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Attorney General’s office announced that five people were indicted on federal charges stemming from the investigation into the actor’s death, including Perry’s personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Erik Fleming were all charged. Iwamasa, Chavez and Fleming have all taken plea deals and pleaded guilty, while Sangha and Plasencia have pleaded not guilty.

According to In Touch, Mueller – who has not been arrested – was questioned by police in connection to Perry’s death.

Related: Matthew Perry’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Matthew Perry never shied away from opening up about his struggles after rising to stardom for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends. “When [fame] happens, it’s kind of like Disneyland for a while. For me it lasted about eight months, this feeling of ‘I’ve made it, I’m thrilled, there’s no problem in the world.’ […]

As Us reported, charges against the five individuals include conspiracy to distribute ketamine, distribution of ketamine resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and altering and falsifying records related to a federal investigation.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Score 27% off These Best-Selling Retro-Style Jeans! View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

After news broke of the arrests, Us reported that Perry’s friends and family members were “blindsided,” especially by the arrest of Iwamasa. (Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.)

“Matthew kept secrets,” a source close to Perry exclusively told Us. “I wouldn’t be shocked if Kenny was the only one who knew how bad it really was.”

The insider shared that Iwamasa began working for Perry in 2022 after initially working with the actor’s manager, Doug Chapin. Perry’s inner circle believed that Iwamasa’s connection to Chapin made him a “great fit” for Perry’s team.