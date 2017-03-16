Playground drama! Matthew Perry revealed that he once beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the actor was in the fifth grade. Watch the interview above.

The Friends alum, 47, and the politician, 45, attended the same elementary school, but Perry was a few grades ahead. “I have a story about him that I’m not proud of,” the 17 Again actor recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, March 15. “My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. We both beat him up.”

Perry said that it was over Trudeau’s athletic abilities. “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t [as good at],” he said. “It was pure jealousy, and, you know, we beat him up. His dad [Pierre Trudeau] was prime minister, but that wasn’t the reason we beat him up. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up.”

Kimmel asked the Odd Couple actor if Trudeau had Secret Service protecting him at school. “They didn’t,” Perry said, while Kimmel joked, “That would never happen to [President Donald Trump’s son] Barron Trump. You’d be in the stockade right now. You’d be in Russia somewhere.”

Perry said he’s not proud of his grade-school actions, though. “I’m not bragging about this. This was terrible,” he said. “I was a stupid kid, and I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at some point I tried to turn it into love-play. … But I think it was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming prime minister. I think he said, ‘I’m going to rise above this, and I’m going to become prime minister.’”

The pair haven’t kept in contact at all, and Perry prefers it that way. “No, I feel ashamed,” he said. “I don’t want to think about it.”

