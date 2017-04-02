Bring it on! Matthew Perry recently revealed that he beat up Justin Trudeau when they were younger and in elementary school together. And now, the Canadian prime minister is ready for a rematch.

“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?” Trudeau, 45, wrote on Twitter on Saturday, April 1, referencing Perry’s beloved character on Friends. “How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

The next day, Perry, 47, responded to his childhood pal’s proposal, writing, “I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal).”

The duo made headlines last month when the Odd Couple star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and recounted the time he fought the politician while they were both fifth-grade students at Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa.

“I have a story about him that I’m not proud of,” Perry said during the March 15 interview. “My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau. We both beat him up.”

The actor explained that the spat started over Trudeau’s athletic abilities. “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t,” he said. “It was pure jealously and, you know, we beat him up. His dad [Pierre Trudeau] was prime minister, but that wasn’t the reason we beat him up. I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up.”

Perry said he and Trudeau haven’t stayed in contact in recent years and that he’s not proud of the fight.

