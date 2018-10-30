Making peace. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B agreed to put their differences aside following an explosive argument that went viral on social media.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper, 35, took to Twitter on Monday, October 29, to announce she was done engaging in their long-running feud that followed their Harper’s Bazaar scuffle in September and continued after she spoke about it on Queen Radio. “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore,” Minaj wrote. “Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.”

Cardi B, 26, shared a screenshot of Minaj’s tweet, captioning it, “@Nickiminaj Alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!”

The argument erupted after the “Chun-Li” rapper alleged that her pal Rah Ali “really, really beat Cardi’s ass bad” during the New York Fashion Week brawl in September in New York City. “Rah beat you so bad that I was mad at Rah,” Minaj continued. “You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons. Anybody that wanna pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared her side of the story by posting ten videos on Instagram slamming her rival. In the clips, Cardi accused Minaj of leaking her phone number following the fight, which resulted in Minaj fans texting her nasty comments where they threatened her 3-month-old daughter Kulture, with whom she shares with husband Offset. The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum also alleged that she had helped Minaj by turning down offers to work with Diesel and Little Mix, backing up her claims by sharing proof in the form of an business proposal and a raw track of “Woman Like Me.”

Cardi’s accusations dragged others into the drama. The official account for Little Mix posted on Instagram, “Sorry Cardi hun But This Is the [Tea] We’ve Always Wanted the Queen.” The Twitter account for The Maury Show also got involved after retweeting a post by Minaj where she suggested the “I Like It” rapper should take a lie detector test, writing, “Why pay for a Lie Detector Test @NICKIMINAJ… when mine is FREE! I’ll get to the bottom of this!” After Minaj wrote, “Maury I’m ready!!!!” with crying emoji faces, the show’s account wrote, “Let’s do this! @iamcardib are you ready?”

“I don’t believe there is peace between Cardi B and Nicki. You can settle it all on my show,” Povich exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Free lie detector test — and they don’t lie.”

All’s well that ends well, however. Following the drama, both Minaj and Cardi returned to social media peacefully — to promote their respective singles, “Dip” and “Money.”

