Will there ever be peace between these two? Nicki Minaj took aim again at Cardi B on Monday, October 29, and revisited the physical altercation between the pair that took place at a New York Fashion Week event last month, offering up new details and asking for video of the violent clash to show what really happened.

“Rah really, really beat Cardi’s ass bad,” Minaj, 35, said during an episode of the Queen Radio show on Beats 1 on Monday, explaining that it was her friend Rah Ali who hit Cardi, 26, during the fight, punching the rapper at least eight times.

“Rah beat you so bad that I was mad at Rah,” the “Bang Bang” artist continued. “You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons. Anybody that wanna pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000.”

Minaj went on to claim that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper had formerly asked her to collaborate on a verse for her hit song “Bartier Cardi.”

“You wanted me on your second single,” Minaj said. “Now you’re all lovey-dovey with those girls. Why didn’t you ask Remy [Ma] and [Lil] Kim to be on your single?”

However, just because things have been tense between the two, doesn’t mean Minaj can’t put the past in the past.

“We can be happy for each other, and exist, and do our thing, and be happy,” Minaj added. “There’s nothing that really makes me not like you like that. You know the things we spoke about in the hotel room, and we gon’ keep that between me and you for now.”

Cardi responded with her side of the story shortly after Minaj detailed her claims from the night. “Here’s my thing Nicki Minaj, right?” she began a lengthy Instagram video. “How you sayin’ I got ragged by Rah Ali when there’s so many footages of that night — every single angle — and where am I getting ragged at?”

She continued asking why she would make up things when she knew that the next day there would be more video of the fight. “Second of all, how you say that I was the wild animal? That I attacked you?”

Cardi concluded the video telling Minaj to “pick a side” and “make sense” because she previously played victim, and now she’s asking to pay for footage she claimed she already had.

Minaj and Cardi made headlines in September after they got into a brawl at the Harper’s Bazaar event in New York. A source told Us at the time that their fight ended with Cardi throwing her shoe at her fellow rapper before being “dragged out” of the event. The new mom had a visible bump above her eye and later claimed that things got heated because Minaj was dissing her parenting of newborn daughter Kulture.

Earlier this month, Cardi — who previously said that Minaj has “been taking a lot of shots at” her “for a while now” — responded to claims that she had multiple diss tracks for Minaj in the works.

“Dear TMZ… ya constantly got me in ya blog spreading fake s—t about me without doing ya research and even when we tell ya is not true ya still push it,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Ya motherf—kers need to get off my d—k and start reporting about them actresses ya used to report cause I’m not the one to f—k with THANK YOU!! Btw in REAL news my single ‘Money’ drops November 26!!”

