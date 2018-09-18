Are they or aren’t they? Max Minghella shrugged off questions about his rumored new love, Elle Fanning.

“Oh, I don’t know anything about that,” The Handmaid’s Tale star, 33, teased to Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 Emmys on Monday, September 17, when asked if he’s dating the Maleficent actress, 20. “I have no idea, but it’s good to know.”

Minghella’s coy response comes nearly three months after he and Fanning, who are currently filming the indie flick Teen Spirit, first sparked dating rumors.

Back in July, the twosome were spotted holding hands in Italy. They were later seen embracing in London two more times in August.

“They seemed so relaxed and comfortable,” an eyewitness told Us of the pair during their most recent outing at Harrods. “They were very low-key and cozy with each other, and looking over for one another and chatting quietly to each other when they were looking at stuff.”

Minghella previously dated Kate Mara for four years before splitting in August 2014. “Max and Kate have broken up and gotten back together a few times over the course of their relationship, but this one looks like it’s sticking,” a source told Us at the time of the Hulu actor and the House of Cards actress, 35. “The relationship just ran it’s course.”

Fanning, for her part, has kept her romances out of the spotlight. However, the actress opened up about falling in love during a January 2017 interview with Elle.

“Love is overwhelming,” The Beguiled star said at the time. “In a good way, but it can overpower everything. You think about it all the time and days go by staring at your phone.”

