She has a lot to smile about! Happy Wendy Girl is a puppy mill survivor with a great attitude. The social media star is now living it up and sharing her fab life with her fans on Instagram.

The 11-year-old poodle escaped euthanasia and was rescued, and later adopted by her new family. She now lives quite the exciting life, and has more than 10,000 followers on Instagram in an account she shares with her adopted rescued sister, Happy Yogi.

Yogi was rescued by Wendy’s family nearly five years ago when Yogi’s owner left her at a shelter after having her for a decade. “Happy GOTCHA Day to my Sweet Sister Yogi! 💕🐶💕 4 YRS AGO, mommy was in tears for hours over this photo posting at a high kill shelter,” the family wrote on Instagram on behalf of Wendy in June 2017. “There was a video that went viral of Yogi’s owner dumping her at shelter after having her for 10-11 yrs. Yogi’s face was so happy and then it turned into confusion and sadness. The next day, Mommy drove over 4 hrs to the shelter to rescue Yogi from being put to sleep. At first mommy was angry at her owner but now she knows it was a blessing in disguise. I got a new senior sister who loves belly rubs, cuddling, sunbathing and treats!”

Though Wendy always looks happy, especially with her sister, the little black pooch has her own health troubles. She suffers from a slipped disc in her back, which requires her to use a doggy wheelchair to get around since she can’t use her rear legs.

The pooch doesn’t let her disability hold her back. She’s often running around, swimming, playing with her toys and her fellow furry friends in the videos shared on social media. The Instagram star is also quite stylish, usually wearing cute outfits and colorful sunglasses in her adorable photos. And like any popular pooch, she’s got a cute gang of furry friends, including, Blossom, Olive and fellow Instagram sensation, Maxx Mercedes.

One of Wendy and Yogi’s owners is a firefighter in California, and they often give him shoutouts on Instagram to thank him for the work that he does to help other people in need. The pair of pooches stopped by the firehouse in September 2017 for a quick visit with their human dad. “Me and my sister Yogi surprised daddy 👩🏼‍🚒 at the fire station today! 🚒🔥🚒🔥,” the family captioned a video of their sweet dogs. “He’s been working a lot and we know he misses us so we decided to swing by to say hi and smell stuff.”

The family visited the National September 11 Memorial in New York City in September 2016 and wrote a sweet message for their dad and other firefighters: “At the 9/11 Memorial 🇺🇸… Thank you daddy and all the firefighters out there who help people and animals like me everyday! We ❤ you.”

Wendy first joined Instagram in May 2016, and quickly gained the attention of dog lovers everywhere. Watch the clip above to see Happy Wendy Girl in action.

