Back in the saddle! King Charles III will arrive by royal coach — with eight horses leading the way — to his coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6.

The monarch, 74, gave fans a sneak peek via Instagram on Thursday, May 4, at his chosen Windsor Greys horses that will accompany him and Queen Camilla to the monumental event.

“Meet the horses!” the couple wrote via the official Royal Family social media account alongside pictures of each animal, all of which have a white/grey color to their coat.

The king revealed that Icon, born in 2010, will lead the way on Saturday as he rides with the Diamond Jubilee State Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Shadow (born in 2015), Milford Haven (2009), Newark (2016) and Echo (2013) will all be part of the team. The royal horses will be rounded out by Knightsbridge, Meg and Tyrone, who were born in 2010, 2005 and 2006, respectively.

“These eight ‘Windsor Greys’ will be center-stage on Saturday as they pull the Gold State Coach in the Coronation Procession,” the royals teased via Instagram.

Both Charles and Camilla, 75, will travel in style thanks to the eight steeds that will pull the State Coach, which was created for the late Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her 60th anniversary on the throne in 2012.

The King’s Procession will begin at Buckingham Palace on Saturday morning — along with The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry — and will end at the Sanctuary of Westminster Abbey, according to the royal website.

After being crowned the king of England and the Commonwealth — a role which Charles assumed after his mother’s death in September 2022 — the sovereign will once again have a procession in the reverse direction.

The Coronation Procession, however, will be much grander, including Armed Forces from the Commonwealth, the British Overseas Territories and all Services of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom. They will be joined by The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen, per the royal website.

Charles will also have his loved ones by his side throughout the coronation celebrations. While only Camilla will ride in the carriage with him, his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will both be in attendance at Westminster Abbey.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, May 5, that Harry, 38, arrived in London after flying commercial. The former military pilot, who stepped back as senior royal in 2020, flew solo as his wife, Meghan Markle, opted to stay home with their children, Archie, 3, and Lili, 23 months, over the weekend.

Although Meghan, 41, was invited to the ceremony, the event falls on Archie’s 4th birthday, which played a part in her staying in Los Angeles.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” an insider exclusively told Us in April. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

His Majesty, meanwhile, is “thrilled” that Harry made the trip, a second source told Us last month. However, he is “sad” Meghan was unable to join.

William’s wife, Princess Kate, for her part, will be on hand to see her father-in-law become king. The couple’s three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, are also set to witness the historic event firsthand.