The cutest food connoisseur Los Angeles has ever seen! Popeye the Foodie dog was once a stray, but thanks to the tender love and care of his rescuers, he’s living his very best life.

Popeye, an unknown mixed breed who was rescued in 2014, is often spotted dining out at L.A’s best restaurants and staple spots, where his owners document his culinary adventures to his more than 320,000 followers.

Whether the pup is channeling his inner Lady and the Tramp while slurping spaghetti or simply posing alongside the most delicious-looking milkshakes in order to escape the California summer heat, Popeye has stolen the hearts of social media users from all over the world. (It’s also been noted that, for his safety, the trusty sidekick only indulges in food that is safe for dogs.)

This four-legged, furry friend isn’t just interested in food, either. The canine can often be seen sporting the cutest clothes in photos posted to his page, but his best accessories are his flipped ears and panting tongue.

Popeye’s owner, Ivy Diep, opened up in a 2017 post on Chewy.com about his initial reaction to his new life when they took him in.

“When we first had him, he was timid around food and snacks,” she said at the time. “He also didn’t really play with toys; he only played with our sweater sleeves. He’s now more comfortable with snacks and is more playful with toys.”

And just like Us, Popeye isn’t always quick to open up to strangers. “He likes to bark at new dogs,” Diep said. “And sometimes bark at people. However, once they give him a little treat, he becomes their best friend.”

But it’s not all fun and games for this little fella, Popeye is also one of the hardest working pooches in Hollywood. He is currently signed on for an appearance at PetCon in New York City, where he’ll be strutting his stuff in front of thousands of convention-goers in November 2018.

