Friends supporting friends. Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance at a star-studded special screening for Michael J. Fox‘s Apple TV+ documentary.

The Sleepless in Seattle star, 61, was by Fox’s side on Wednesday, May 3, during an event for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie in New York City. Ryan, whose last red carpet appearance was in 2021, was all smiles as she posed for a photo with the Family Ties alum, 61.

Stars such as Joan Jett, Debra Messing, Denis Leary, Bill Murray, Mariska Hargitay, Katie Couric and Elvis Costello also showed their support by attending the screening.

Fox’s wife, Tracy Pollan, took to social media after the event to thank the attendees. “A very special night surrounded by family and friends for the screening of STILL,” Pollan, 62, who shares four kids with the Back to the Future star, wrote via Instagram, to which Couric, 66, replied, “Spectacular film. Spectacular family, you Foxes.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker praised the candid look into Fox’s life after attending the screening with husband Matthew Broderick. “Deeply touching, funny, informative and honest. I love this movie,” the Sex and the City star, 58, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 4. “It was a beautiful night and a film very deserving of its rousing reception.”

The Canada native replied: “SJ, thanks so much. So grateful that you and Matthew could be there. Lots of love.”

Fox’s documentary, which is set to be released on Friday, May 12, focuses on the actor’s career and emotional battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“I decided to create this documentary for a couple reasons, first bringing awareness to this disease has been very important to me for years and I wanted to continue that work through film,” Fox exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “The second is for my fans. They, along with my family, [are] the reason I have been able to go on. As I say, my fans gave me life and I wanted to be open about mine.”

More recently, Fox opened up about the challenges that he is currently facing. “My life is set up so I can pack Parkinson’s along with me if I have to,” he said during a CBS Sunday Mornings sit-down on April 28. “Yeah, it’s banging on the door. Yeah, I mean, I’m not gonna lie. It’s gettin’ hard, it’s gettin’ harder. It’s gettin’ tougher. Every day it’s tougher. But that’s the way it is.”

He added: “You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s. So, I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it. … I’m not gonna be 80. I’m not gonna be 80.”