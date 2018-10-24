In it for the long haul. Meghan King Edmonds expressed her appreciation for husband Jim Edmonds as they celebrated four years of marriage on Wednesday, October 24.

“Happy fourth anniversary to my husband who supports me in everything I do (especially now with my insane schedule of all my new projects), loves me so deeply, and provides for our family and me,” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo collage of the couple. “We’ve been through more in four years of marriage than most do in 20 and it’s only made us stronger. Here’s to my better half, I love you.”

The duo, who welcomed twin boys Hayes and Hart in June, recently enjoyed some alone time via a romantic trip to Mexico earlier this month. “We still got it,” Meghan captioned a cute photo of the pair beachside. She also shared a snapshot locking lips with her husband, writing, “I think I just fell in love…. again…”

Before jetting off with Jim sans their twins and daughter Aspen, 23 months, the Bravo personality, who was open about her fertility struggles in the past, wrote a candid blog post about the importance of spending quality time with her hubby.

“Our marriage needs it. We’ve had three babies in under two years. We’re building a house, we’ve sold and moved numerous times, we’ve quit jobs and started new ones,” she explained at the time. “We’ve become complacent in our lives and have taken each other for granted. We are constant fixtures in our marriage that are often ignored and we need shining and buffing. We need US back … and the sad part is that we never even realized ‘we’ were missing.”

