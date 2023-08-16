A fresh-faced Meghan Markle glowed while out with friends as Prince Harry continues his trip abroad.

“Belated bday celebrations w/ these lovely muses. missing sweet @sergenormant,” entrepreneur Myka Harris wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 15, alongside a selfie with Meghan, poet Cleo Wade and hair colorist Kadi Lee. Serge Normant, who missed out on the outing, did the Duchess of Sussex’s hair for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

In the social media upload, Meghan, 42, wore minimal makeup while rocking a black tank top. The get-together comes after Meghan rang in her 42nd birthday earlier this month with Harry, 38.

The couple were spotted on August 3 leaving the Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito, California. Harry and Meghan, who share son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2, appeared in great spirits after spending time with their friend Matt Cohen.

After celebrating Meghan’s birthday, the Duke of Sussex left the U.S. for a mini tour of Japan and Singapore. Harry recently competed alongside longtime friend Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, 46, at the Singapore Polo Club on Saturday, August 12.

Figueras noted that Harry missed Meghan’s presence “very much” while overseas.

“We go back tonight so we will see them soon. We’ll play polo, then there’s a dinner that we do for the people who have been so supportive and then we leave,” Figeueras, who is married to Delfina Blaquier, told Hello! magazine on Saturday. “Although it’s a few days, it’s a lot of traveling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them. We wish they were here.”

It’s been an interesting summer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are putting on a “united front” amid breakup rumors.

“As far as they’re concerned, it’s Harry and Meghan against the world,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “So much of Harry and Meghan’s time together has felt like overcoming strife from all sides. They just do it together. They rely on each other for strength and always have.”

Meanwhile, a second source said Harry and Meghan were focused on their future despite facing plenty of obstacles — including a rocky relationship with the royal family and rumors about their professional endeavors — after stepping down from their senior working roles.

