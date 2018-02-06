Meghan Markle’s Suits castmates knew about about her relationship with Prince Harry as it was developing — and they used a secret code to talk about it on set.

“She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really,” Markle’s onscreen dad, Wendell Pierce, revealed on the Tuesday, February 6, episode of Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show Harry. “You know, ‘How you doing?” ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever.’”

Although a Markle source told Us Weekly that Markle, 36, was “much more reserved” with her costars after news of her romance with Harry, 33, broke in October 2016, Pierce shared a touching story about her last days on the USA network drama.

“I had a really wonderful moment as we were coming to an end of her time on the show,” the 54-year-old actor recalled. “It was just she and I in the room and I said, ‘I know your life is going to change but always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father.’” (The soon-to-be royal is departing Suits at the end of season 7; the final eight episodes of the season are set to premiere on Wednesday, March 28.)

After confirming their engagement in November 2017, Markle and Harry announced they will walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Markle spoke about leaving Suits during her first joint TV interview with her future husband in November. “I don’t see it as giving up anything,” she shared. “I just see it as a change . . . For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, you know what, I have ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I had done there.”

