Duchess Meghan Is Finding Public Backlash ‘Incredibly Stressful’ 

Duchess Meghan can’t help but let the public’s opinion get to her. “Meghan has so much on her plate, between being pregnant and dealing with the public backlash, and she’s finding the whole situation incredibly stressful,” a royal insider reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

In the months following Meghan’s May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the Suits alum has faced accusations of entitlement and made headlines for allegedly feuding with Duchess Kate. Most recently, a December Vanity Fair story painted the 37-year-old former actress as a social climber. A second source tells Us that Meghan (née Markle) is “definitely bothered by all the reports and speculation” and notes “some things are just hard to stay away from.”

For more on Meghan — including how Harry is handling the backlash — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!