A royal affair! Meghan Markle is spending her 41st birthday the best way she knows how — with the people she loves the most.

“The Duchess is enjoying a lovely birthday this year with her family and dear friends,” a rep for the Sussexes told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 4. For the Suits alum, that likely means that she is enjoying some quality time with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

While the rest of the royal family, for their part, are far away in the U.K., they still took to social media on Thursday to celebrate the California native turning another year older.

“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex,” Prince William and Duchess Kate tweeted alongside a photo of Meghan smiling and wearing an all-white outfit at Queen Elizabeth ll’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camila, meanwhile, sent their own tribute to their daughter-in-law. “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” the Clarence House social media pages wrote. Alongside the well wishes, was a snap of the Fringe actress from the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral in June.

Meghan’s birthday comes just a few weeks after the couple traveled to New York City where Harry, 37, made a speech in honor of Nelson Mandela Day at the U.N. General Assembly. During his tribute, the duke referred to his wife as his “soulmate.”

In April, the pair made their first joint public appearance in the U.K. since stepping down from their royal duties. A spokesperson confirmed with Us at the time that the two made a pit stop in London to reunite with the queen while on their way to the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games.

“Both Meghan and I had tea with her. It was really nice to catch up with her,” Harry said during an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb in April, noting that his grandmother was in “great form” when they reunited at Windsor Castle.

During the interview, Harry also opened up about his decision to relocate and how his time in the U.S. has been welcoming from the start. “Home for me now is, for the time being, is in the States and it feels that way, as well,” he added at the time. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have such a great community in Santa Barbara, [California].”

The Invictus Games founder and the General Hospital alum previously made headlines in March 2020 when they announced their plans to step away from their roles in the royal family. In 2021, the duo confirmed that they had permanently moved to the United States prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a CBS tell-all in March 2021, Meghan shared how part of the decision to reside in her home state was due to her mental health struggles in regards to the British press. “I just didn’t see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out. I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing,” she revealed at that time.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!