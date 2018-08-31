Swoon! Duchess Meghan accidentally let slip her adorable pet name for Prince Harry during their date night at Hamilton on London’s West End on Wednesday, August 29.

The couple were posing for a photo with members of the cast and crew on stage at the Victoria Palace Theatre when Meghan, 37, turned around to make sure that she was not blocking Harry, 33, from the camera.

“Can you see, my love?” she asked, prompting several of the musical’s stars to collectively say, “Aww!”

The Suits alum was visibly embarrassed by the reaction. She placed her hand on her chest and said, “Oh!” when she realized that multiple actors overheard her exchange with the British royal. Within seconds, she composed herself and continued to smile for the picture.

Harry and Meghan (née Markle) attended the performance to help raise awareness and funds for his Sentebale charity, which supports the mental health and well-being of children affected by HIV and AIDS in Botswana and Lesotho. They and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda were the evening’s guests of honor.

After the show ended, the former Army helicopter pilot took the stage to thank the cast and crew. At one point during his speech, he briefly sang a line from “You’ll Be Back,” which is originally performed by the character of King George III, Harry’s real-life sixth great-grandfather.

Meghan previously saw the Tony Award-winning Broadway production in New York City with her close pal Priyanka Chopra in 2016. She saw it a second time while visiting Harry in London in February.

For the latest royal news and insight, subscribe to our new podcast “Royally Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!