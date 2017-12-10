Meghan Markle’s Toronto home where she and Prince Harry fell in love has been put on the market, Us Weekly can confirm.

The two-story home, which is being sold by Freeman Real Estate for $1.395 million, is where the future royal lived while starring on Suits.

The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage and an outside area perfect for hosting summer parties. The modern kitchen is sleek with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, and the home is outfitted in white, gray and light wood.

The luxe house has a big selling point: Markle, 36, and her royal beau, 33, spent a lot of quality time there together when they weren’t at his cottage at London’s Kensington Palace. In their first joint interview after announcing their engagement last month, Prince Harry remarked, “We were able to really have so much time just to connect and we never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long distance relationship… We made it work.”

Markle seems to have many fond memories of the home — including many with her dogs, Bogart and Guy. In August, she shared a photo of the labrador-shepherd and beagle casually laying on her deck, with the caption, “We ball so hard. Really, we do.” In another shot shared to her Instagram in July, her pooches got a bath while looking less than enthusiastic. She captioned it, “Bath time. They’re over the moon. Can you tell? #adoptdontshop.”

We ball so hard. Really, we do. #birthdaysquad #partyanimals #legitimately #HBD #adoptdontshop #cuebogartyawning A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 4, 2016 at 8:11pm PDT

The home has a cozy, romantic ambiance. Markle shared a gorgeous photo in May of herself holding a bouquet of flowers in the backyard while wearing ripped jeans and orange heels. In July, she also posted a photo that showed off the backyard scenery as a friend hung out on the deck, surrounded by trees.

Summer-summer-summertiiiiiime… ☀️ A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on May 28, 2016 at 11:11am PDT

As previously reported, Markle left Toronto after finishing filming Suits. She has now moved into Nottingham Cottage with her fiancé.

If you want to check out the home, today is your lucky day — there is an open house on Sunday, December 10.

